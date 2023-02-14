Officials see spike in overdose deaths in central Ky.

A recent spike in overdoses around central Kentucky has harm reduction experts trying to spread...
A recent spike in overdoses around central Kentucky has harm reduction experts trying to spread awareness and resources to those in need.(KTTC)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent spike in overdoses around central Kentucky has harm reduction experts trying to spread awareness and resources to those in need.

“We had a run, I guess it was last week, where we had every day finding someone deceased,” said Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

Cornelison said his office handled 69 or 70 overdose deaths in 2022.

Just six weeks into 2023, they’ve already recorded nine, and six more are pending,

“When you’ve got the needle still stuck in your arm, it was something that was pretty potent to kill you,” said Cornelison. “And when the needle is still loaded, it’s still got juice in there; that makes me think they were probably going to try and take the whole thing.”

John Moses oversees the harm reduction program at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and says while he doesn’t have an exact number of recent overdoses, he believes the number is severely under-reported since the only data they have to work with comes in the form of 911 calls for service.

“Not knowing what’s in the drugs is the problem,” said Moses.

Moses says the drug crisis is ever-evolving and difficult to prepare for.

“We are seeing pills that look like Percocet, that are pure fentanyl,” said Moses. “Pills that look like Xanax bars, pure fentanyl.”

“Fentanyl is getting mixed into to meth, cocaine and who knows what else,” Moses said. “I think we’re just only a few years into this, and we don’t know exactly where it’s going.”

This is why on Valentine’s Day, the health department is encouraging everyone to carry naloxone and potentially save a life.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

Generic police lights
Body found in Claiborne County prompts investigation, officials say
Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - February 14, 2023
Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - February 14, 2023
Singing Telegrams - 4:00 p.m.
Singing Telegrams - 4:00 p.m.
Mountain News First at Four