New ‘Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky’ awarded $350,000 for tourism campaign

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven Eastern Kentucky counties could soon see a boost to their tourism.

The new ‘Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky’ was awarded $350,000 in federal funds to launch a new tourism marketing campaign.

The Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky is a grouping of eight Eastern Kentucky tourism commissions.

Group officials said they plan to hire a Louisville-based marketing firm to spearhead the campaign.

“So our intent there is to to work with them to create a brand and a marketing strategy that includes a wide variety of marketing tools, everything from an awesome video, to social and digital, there will be a print publication, so a route card,” said Corbin Tourism Director, Maggy Monhollen.

The seven counties included are Clay, Bell, Laurel, Whitley, Harlan, Knox and Rockcastle.

