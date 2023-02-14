Man fights with deputies after breaking into garage

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing several charges after police caught him in the act of breaking into the garage of a Laurel County home.

Deputies were called to a home on John R. Jones Road Saturday morning for a break-in complaint.

While they were on the way, they were told the suspect had forced his way into the building without permission.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the man, Logan Martin, 25, of London, walking away from the scene.

Police say they gave Martin commands, which they say he did not follow, before getting into a brief scuffle with them.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Martin is charged with burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest and menacing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.