Man fights with deputies after breaking into garage

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing several charges after police caught him in the act of breaking into the garage of a Laurel County home.

Deputies were called to a home on John R. Jones Road Saturday morning for a break-in complaint.

While they were on the way, they were told the suspect had forced his way into the building without permission.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the man, Logan Martin, 25, of London, walking away from the scene.

Police say they gave Martin commands, which they say he did not follow, before getting into a brief scuffle with them.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Martin is charged with burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest and menacing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Southern Kentucky first responders honored for heroic actions during recent meeting
Kentucky police department offers Valentine’s Day special to help catch criminals
You're going to love the forecast on this Valentine's Day in the mountains!
Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day forecast looks pretty sweet across the region
KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.
KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.