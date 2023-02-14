Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day forecast looks pretty sweet across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the day of love is going to feature a forecast you are sure to be fond of, some big changes are on the way and they start as soon as tonight.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a chilly start, you will feel the warmth of the sunshine for a little while today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds late. We look to stay dry during the day, so if you have plans with your sweetheart, you should be in good shape. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

We will pick a breeze and some scattered rain chances tonight, mainly after dark and closer to midnight and after. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times and lows will only drop into the 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a stray rain chance on Wednesday, I think we’re mainly dry during the daytime hours. The wind will continue to be a factor ahead of a big-time cold front coming Thursday. Again, we could see gusts out of the southwest of up to 25 mph or better, which should push our temperatures into the low 70s even under mainly cloudy skies. Chances for showers and storms increase Wednesday night and lows only drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

The main action comes on Thursday as the front rolls into the region. While I still can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms, I’m starting to believe this might be more of a wind and rain event. Pockets of both are possible as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front and crash to right around freezing behind it. If there is enough moisture left over by the time the temperatures drop, we could see a few snow showers near the Kentucky/Virginia border late Thursday night. Stay weather aware and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy.

After some morning flurries, I think the skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon but the mild temperatures of this week will take a one-day break. Even with some late-day sunshine, highs will only climb into the upper 30s before dropping back into the low 20s overnight.

The good news is both weekend days look great with a mix of sun and clouds and a quick warming trend. We should be back close to 50 on Saturday and close to 60 on Sunday.

