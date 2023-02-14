At least one injured in crash between train, tractor trailer

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - At least one person was injured in a crash between a tractor trailer and a dump truck in Ashland Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened at 42 Winchester Avenue.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Dispatchers say drivers should expect delays in the area.

