Knox Central named national champions, and several mountain teams place at National High School Cheer Competition

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s place as a cheer state was defended at the National High School Cheer Competition.

Knox Central claimed first place in the Medium Varsity Division II Gameday category.

Somerset placed second in the Small Coed Varsity Game Day division and sixth in Medium Varsity Division II.

Pulaski County placed fourth in Medium Varsity Division II.

Clay County finished fourth in Small Varsity Division II Non-Tumbling.

Middlesboro placed fifth in Small Varsity Division II Non-Tumbling Gameday, winning their prelim to bypass the semi-finals.

Rockcastle County competed for the first time since 1989, finishing sixth in Large Varsity Division II Non-Tumbling Gameday.

In Medium Varsity Division II Non-Tumbling Gameday, Betsy Layne finished 12th.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.