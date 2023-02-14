Kentucky women’s basketball falls to Ole Miss 74-52

OXFORD, Miss. (WYMT) - Kentucky dropped another SEC match to Ole Miss 74-52, Monday, February 13.

UK now slides to 10-14 on the season and 2-10 in the SEC.

Robyn Benton continued to impress with a solid game, leading all scoring with 15 points.

With the win, Ole Miss moves to 20-5 on the season making it two years in a row they have hit that mark.

Kentucky will be back in action, Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. versus Georgia.

Kentucky WBB box score versus Ole Miss (UK Athletics)

