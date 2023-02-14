Kentucky police department offers Valentine’s Day special to help catch criminals

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at one Eastern Kentucky police department are getting creative in their crime-fighting efforts for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

In a post on the Martin City Police Department Facebook page, officers say they have a special offer for those who are “mad at their current or former lover” and believe they have committed crimes.

In the status, officials offer to give the folks who have potentially wronged you several perks, including bracelets that “are form fitting and can be adjusted to size” and “a luxurious one-night stay in a .5 star room”.

The post from the department is below.

