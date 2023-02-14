Kentucky man accused of murder, jailbreak attempt pleads guilty

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to escape from jail has pleaded guilty.

In 2019, Nicholas Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in Whitley County.

Rucker was also accused of plotting a jailbreak in April of 2022.

In mediation Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including murder, tampering with physical evidence and illegally possessing a gun.

None of the charges were amended, and prosecutors recommended a 65-year sentence.

He will be formally sentenced on March 20.

