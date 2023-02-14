High School Scoreboard - Febyruary 13, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last week of the high school basketball regular season has begun.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 65, Berea 49
Buckhorn 71, Cordia 34
Corbin 78, Bell County 67
Estill County 79, Robertson County 38
Hazard 76, Martin County 49
Leslie County 78, Prestonsburg 62
Madison Central 66, South Laurel 57
North Laurel 76, Knox Central 35
Pike County Central 69, Magoffin County 64
Pineville 76, Red Bird 29
Rockcastle County 70, Model 40
Shelby Valley 53, Paintsville 45
Somerset 56, Campbellsville 46
Somerset Christian School 84, Oneida Baptist Institute 57
West Carter 66, Belfry 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bath County 73, Estill County 55
Betsy Layne 64, East Ridge 37
Harlan 70, Williamsburg 64
Jackson City 49, Oneida Baptist Institute 41
Johnson Central 64, Pike County Central 45
Knox Central 65, Whitley County 47
Lawrence County 80, Shelby Valley 56
Lee County 72, June Buchanan 57
Magoffin County 56, Phelps 55 (overtime)
Martin County 70, West Carter 55
Mercer County 50, Pulaski County 41
Middlesboro 56, Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school) 36
Paintsville 72, Hazard 67
Pikeville 74, Knott County Central 38
Powell County 48, Wolfe County 44
South Laurel 80, Clay County 29
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.