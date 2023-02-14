High School Scoreboard - Febyruary 13, 2023

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last week of the high school basketball regular season has begun.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 65, Berea 49

Buckhorn 71, Cordia 34

Corbin 78, Bell County 67

Estill County 79, Robertson County 38

Hazard 76, Martin County 49

Leslie County 78, Prestonsburg 62

Madison Central 66, South Laurel 57

North Laurel 76, Knox Central 35

Pike County Central 69, Magoffin County 64

Pineville 76, Red Bird 29

Rockcastle County 70, Model 40

Shelby Valley 53, Paintsville 45

Somerset 56, Campbellsville 46

Somerset Christian School 84, Oneida Baptist Institute 57

West Carter 66, Belfry 53

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bath County 73, Estill County 55

Betsy Layne 64, East Ridge 37

Harlan 70, Williamsburg 64

Jackson City 49, Oneida Baptist Institute 41

Johnson Central 64, Pike County Central 45

Knox Central 65, Whitley County 47

Lawrence County 80, Shelby Valley 56

Lee County 72, June Buchanan 57

Magoffin County 56, Phelps 55 (overtime)

Martin County 70, West Carter 55

Mercer County 50, Pulaski County 41

Middlesboro 56, Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school) 36

Paintsville 72, Hazard 67

Pikeville 74, Knott County Central 38

Powell County 48, Wolfe County 44

South Laurel 80, Clay County 29

