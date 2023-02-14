Good Question: Do the other SEC schools have as many late games as UK does?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s UK men’s basketball game tips off at 8:30 p.m., which could mean a late night for some fans. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s good question, Brent says, UK men’s basketball has eight SEC games scheduled at p.m. or later. Do the other SEC schools also have this many late games?

Looking at the schedule the SEC released at the beginning of the year, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has seven conference games scheduled for 8 p.m. or later. That doesn’t factor in any that may have been moved so maybe that’s how Brent got eight.

Still, that number is pretty much in line with what most other SEC teams and their fans had to deal with this season.

Each of the 14 SEC teams played in an average of just under six conference games at 8 p.m. or later. Three teams were scheduled for eight of them, four teams, including UK, had seven. Three teams had six of those games.

At the lower end, Georgia only had four scheduled. South Carolina and Florida only three. Tennessee only had two on the schedule.

