‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival

University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands(Alyssa Williams)
By Alyssa Williams and Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A days-long chapel service at Asbury University reached people across the country. People from as far away as Oregon traveled to the Commonwealth to sing, raise their hands in praise or kneel down to pray.

Now, a Southeast Kentucky university is joining the movement.

The University of the Cumberlands held a student-led Christian revival in their campus chapel Monday night.

The revival brought in more than 300 students and community members.

Nevaeh Warren, an organizer, said she and her friends felt led to organize the service after they attended Asbury University’s over the weekend.

”It’s so amazing because it’s so needed. We are a broken generation and just to see hearts on fire for God has, just again, just left me in awe. God is doing great things here; He’s gonna continue to do great things,” Warren said.

The University of the Cumberlands Director of Ministries Jacob Ratliff said he hopes the revival will inspire students and community members to prioritize their relationship with the Lord and continue His work beyond campus.

“What we’re encouraging them is that this is a lifelong of faithfulness. We come and we have these amazing experiences like we’ve had last night here, and what we’re really hoping for is that this will spark in young college students a hope that will last them a lifetime,” Ratliff added.

