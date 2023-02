PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day to be a Blackcat.

Prestonsburg lineman Gavin Stephens signed his letter of intent with UPIKE on Tuesday.

Stephens led the Blackcats in sacks this past season with nine. He added 53 tackles and forced two fumbles, one of which he returned for a 55-yard touchdown.

