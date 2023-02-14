Four keys to starting a small business

Online presence essential for any small business
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that 1 in 5 businesses fail within the first two years and 45% fail in the first five years.

According to financial experts like Danetha Doe, those statictics make it essential new business owners have motivation, determination and know their “why” before launching a new venture.

Doe, the owner of the website Money & Mimosas, said there are lots of ups and downs as a business owner and a your “why” is going to be the thing that sustains you and keeps you motivated.

She shared four tools every business owner needs to succeed:

Financial system: Online bookkeeping program like QuickBooks Online, Xero, or FreshBooks track money coming in and going out.

Data Tracking: Understanding your customer base and business trends allows you to see what does and doesn’t work and gives insight on how to grow your business. Shopify is a good solution for product-based business owners.

Organization Method: Programs like Asana, or Calendly help organize your tasks and better meet business goals.

Online Presence: Whether it’s a website or social media presence, you need a way for potential customers to find your business.

If you are interested in starting your own business, Doe provided ideas for funding your business. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has a guide on 10 steps to start your own business and USA.gov connects you to resources at your state level.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
A total of 11 suspects in the killing are now in U.S. custody. (Source: Gray News)
US arrests 4 tied to assassination of Haitian president
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school