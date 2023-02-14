Evacuation order issued after gas main line rupture in Mount Gay

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An evacuation order has been issued in Logan County following a gas leak, according to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Logan Fire Department has been dispatched to the Mount Gay area after a main gas line ruptured.

Currently the old Mountain Gay Lounge Apartments, Kroger, Valley Market, Mt. Gay Post Office and other stores and homes in the area are being evacuated.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department and Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department crews have been requested to block off intersections at Dairy Delight, Old Suddenlink Building, and the 73/44 Intersection.

“Please stay clear of the entire area at this time until otherwise noted,” the post by the Cora Volunteer Fire Department continued. “Do not attempt to cross or travel through roadblocks or barriers.”

