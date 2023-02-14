Chris Stapleton Super Bowl appearance leaves hometown proud

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native Chris Stapleton took his mountain music to the national stage Sunday, singing the National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer had social media and the streets of his hometown singing his praises after the show. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie said his super showcase was just a taste of the talent found in the mountains, brought to life by his heart.

“That helps folks to connect with them and I think you saw that with the emotion that they showed during the broadcast.” he said. “From the coaches and the players and folks in attendance- you know, I think that emotion was brought forth because they knew that he was singing from the heart.”

McKenzie said the spotlight on Stapleton is a spotlight on the region, proving to the dreamers of the area that they can reach their dreams.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.