Body found in Claiborne County prompts investigation, officials say

Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office found a body in the mountainous area of Claiborne County, according to a release.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Claiborne County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a mountainous area in northern Claiborne County and was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy and identification, CCSO officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and CCSO officials said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are assisting.

This is a developing story.

On February 14, 2023, Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division discovered...

Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

A recent spike in overdoses around central Kentucky has harm reduction experts trying to spread...
Officials see spike in overdose deaths in central Ky.
Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - February 14, 2023
Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - February 14, 2023
Singing Telegrams - 4:00 p.m.
Singing Telegrams - 4:00 p.m.
Mountain News First at Four