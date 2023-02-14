Body found in Claiborne County prompts investigation, officials say

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Claiborne County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a mountainous area in northern Claiborne County and was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy and identification, CCSO officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and CCSO officials said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are assisting.

This is a developing story.

On February 14, 2023, Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division discovered... Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

