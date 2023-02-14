Body found in Claiborne County prompts investigation, officials say
Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office found a body in the mountainous area of Claiborne County, according to a release.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in Claiborne County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found in a mountainous area in northern Claiborne County and was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy and identification, CCSO officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, and CCSO officials said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are assisting.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.