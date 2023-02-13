Wise County house fire leaves one person dead

Photo Courtesy: Appalachia Fire Department Company 3 Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Appalachia Fire Department Company 3 Facebook(Appalachia Fire Department Company 3 Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire in Southwest Virginia.

It happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Callahan Avenue in Appalachia.

When crews from the Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department arrived, they found the fire had engulfed the front of the home.

Firefighters started trying to beat back the flames while a search team went into the home.

One person was found inside and brought out. Officials say they were not able to revive them.

We do not know what caused the fire, but we do know the investigation has been turned over to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

