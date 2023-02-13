Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap.

When they arrived, they found at least two people had been injured and were taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Romello Johnson, 26, of Johnson City, Tennessee was behind the incident.

Police have not released any details about what they call a physical altercation.

Johnson is charged with assault and battery along with strangulation. He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield and police say additional charges could be pending.

