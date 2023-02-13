Warming back up ahead of active pattern

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our pattern has been rather active for part of the region as we went through this weekend and it only looks like it’s going to get more active before all is said and done this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Thankfully, this has been our quiet day throughout the region as we’ll continue seeing rather quiet weather into the night tonight. We’re seasonably cool in the lower 30s with mostly clear skies as we finish off our Monday.

The warming trend continues as we head into the day on Tuesday, despite clouds increasing ahead of our next system. Southwesterly breezes help us get up into the lower to middle 60s. That week system looks to arrive as we head into Tuesday night, with showers breaking out region wide. Clouds, showers, and southerly breezes will really keep temperatures mild, in the upper 40s to near 50º.

Midweek and Beyond

We’re paying close attention to the forecast as we head toward mid-week. Our weak Tuesday system looks to scoot out of here, but we’ll be left with breezy and mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar up into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we watch a powerful system move our way from the center of the country.

This will likely spark strong to severe storms to our west. Those storms would likely approach us overnight Wednesday into early Thursday in a weakening state, but I can’t rule out some thunder and lightning and brief gusty winds. The thing we’ll have to watch is temperatures recovering back into the 70s on Thursday as the front itself moves through, allowing strong to severe storms to develop in our area. We’ve still got plenty of time to watch this and we will continue to. SPC has been highlighting parts of Kentucky for a severe weather risk since late last week, and it’s not often you see that this time of year. So, we’ll need to watch it closely.

The other big story is that temperatures absolutely crash on the other side of this front. High pressure builds in for Friday and into the weekend, bringing dry and much cooler weather on the way. Highs end up near 40º on Friday and into the lower 50s for the weekend.

