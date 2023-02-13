Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has found the vehicle used during a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus.

The sheriff’s office released the following photos of the vehicle on social media:

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9.
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9.
The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9 around around 2:30 p.m.

Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said the school bus driver was leaving home to do the afternoon run when the crash occurred.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, according to Superintendent Branch.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Rainy weather
Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
Photo Courtesy: Community Trust Bank Facebook
Bank branch heavily damaged during flood is back open
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Kentucky native Chris Stapleton moves crowd to tears during National Anthem at Super Bowl 57
Photo Courtesy: Appalachia Fire Department Company 3 Facebook
Wise County house fire leaves one person dead