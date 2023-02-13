Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run involving school bus located by deputies

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has found the vehicle used during a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus.

The sheriff’s office released the following photos of the vehicle on social media:

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9. (Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road Thursday, February 9. (Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

The accident happened along Breeden Creek Road on Thursday, February 9 around around 2:30 p.m.

Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said the school bus driver was leaving home to do the afternoon run when the crash occurred.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, according to Superintendent Branch.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.