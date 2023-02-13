State rep. proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman attacked by dogs last spring has become the inspiration for new legislation in Kentucky.

A new bill filed in the General Assembly by Chad Aull, Lexington-D, aims to hold dog owners accountable if they are involved in attacks.

Sarah Bogusewski was out for a walk on Glendover Road in March 2022 when she was unexpectedly attacked.

“Two dogs got out of this owner’s home, ran across the street and attacked her,” said Aull.

Aull says the vicious encounter left Sarah hospitalized for days. And he says it wasn’t the first time the owner had let this happen.

“That was the fifth incident of that particular person where he had been charged and had his dogs taken away,” said Aul.

Sarah’s story led Aull to do some digging, and he found a loophole in Kentucky’s statutes.

“You can have three, four, five, an unlimited amount of times where your dog viciously attacks somebody else, and nothing precludes you from going right back out and getting another dog again,” said Aul.

Aull filed House Bill 212 so that the legal system has a tool to punish these problematic dog owners who have repeat offenses.

Aull says those owners will be banned for five years from getting another dog and have to pay a fine of up to $250 per dog if they are caught with any during that time.

“Nobody is going to physically stop you from going out and getting another dog. But if you are then found to have another dog, the judge can charge you with a misdemeanor,” said Aull.

Aull hopes his fellow legislators. will see it as an important public safety issue that should be added to Kentucky state law.

“At the end of the day, people deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Aull said. “Somebody’s who had their dog taken away from them three times in five years and not have any consequences.”

Aull says the five-year ban will extend to those who aren’t mentally competent to stand trial.

The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

