“Project Livesaver” launched to help those who suffer from specific illnesses

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office has launched an initiative designed to help those who suffer from specific illnesses.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced “Project Lifesaver”.

It is a rapid-response program that helps victims and their families for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia and autism.

As part of the new program, specially trained officers from the department use state-of-the-art technology to find people who may have wandered away from home and have gone missing.

If you would like to know more about Project Lifesaver, you can call the department at 276-346-7753.

