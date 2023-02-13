New week starts on a sunny note, keeping an eye out on late week storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast trends back up this week, all eyes are on Thursday for the chances for strong to severe storms.

Today and Tonight

Some dense fog will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Some of it could be freezing fog with temperatures at or below 32 degrees. Take it easy out there early. The fog should lift to a mix of sun and clouds by mid-morning and to sunny skies later today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, look for clear skies with lows dropping back to near freezing.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is trending warmer, but we will add some late-day clouds and overnight rain chances back into the forecast. The rain chances look scattered at this point and should arrive close to midnight or just after. This will be a quick hitter and most of them should be gone by Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the low 60s before dropping into the low to mid-50s overnight.

Wednesday we’ll see the clouds in the morning and the sun again in the afternoon, but that is setting the stage for what could potentially be an unusual February storm system brewing by late week. More on that in a second. Highs Wednesday will soar toward the 70-degree mark and fall into the upper 50s overnight.

Thursday could be an active weather day. While it is still too early to really tell anything, the Storm Prediction Center has had parts of our region under a level 2 out of 5 risk since Saturday. For this time of year, that’s pretty uncommon. All modes of severe weather could be on the table so you need to stay weather aware and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy just in case. We will definitely be tracking this one closely and updating you each day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70.

SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Behind this massive front, temperatures crash. We will drop into the low 30s overnight and we could see a few snowflakes flying before it moves out.

We will wrap up the work and school week with some lingering clouds giving way to sunshine on Friday, but it will be much colder. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s before dropping into the low 20s for lows Friday night.

The sun returns this weekend and we could be back close to 60 by Sunday.

