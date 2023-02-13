Milder temps helping road crews catch up with repairs

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 crews were busy repairing potholes on Kentucky 1110 Monday morning.

”Weather is always a factor in how we approach our construction and maintenance,” said H.B. Elkins with KYTC District 10. “Obviously, in the winter a lot of efforts go into snow and ice removal.”

District 10 has not had to deal with a lot of ice or snow so far this winter. Around-average rainfall and warmer temperatures are the perfect recipe for road repairs.

”Even if you don’t have snow in the winter time, you have potholes seeping into cracks in the roadway, and the freeze-thaw cycle and the impact of traffic on the payment,” he said.

Not only repairing potholes but working on ditches to keep water flowing along with brush and tree removal to increase visibility. Elkins said drivers should stay alert to crews.

”If you’ve stood out near a work zone you know how heroing it can be sometimes,” he said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to do to, slow down a little bit and pay attention and give our workers some room, give them a break.”

