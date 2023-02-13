Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Sunday afternoon incident.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said he received a call around 4:30 p.m. about an altercation at White’s Branch between a man and a 17-year-old.

When deputies arrived, they said Justin Fletcher refused to come out of the home. They said Fletcher ran out of the back door with a 4-year-old child.

Deputies said the child was only wearing a short-sleeved shirt and no shoes.

Officials deployed a drone to find Fletcher and the child. Shortly after, deputies were able to find and arrest Fletcher.

He was charged with multiple offenses.

Officials said the 4-year-old was safely returned to his home.

