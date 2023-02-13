Kentucky native Chris Stapleton moves crowd to tears during National Anthem at Super Bowl 57

Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(Godofredo A. Vasquez | AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT/AP) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton brought the crowd to tears Sunday night when he performed the national anthem during Super Bowl 57.

Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, stood alone on the field accompanied by only his electric guitar as he sang “The Star Spangled Banner” moments before the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff to the Philadelphia Eagles to start the game.

Dressed simply in smooth black denim and sunglasses, with neatly combed hair instead of his signature feathered cowboy hat, he sang the anthem as a plaintive ballad, picking it up to rock only briefly as he delivered the final lines “banner yet wave” and “land of the free!”

You can watch his performance below.

