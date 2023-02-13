Group asks federal gov. to investigate effect strip mines had on July flood

Perry Co. Flood damage Kentucky
Perry Co. Flood damage Kentucky(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky social justice group Kentuckians For The Commonwealth is asking the Federal Government to investigate the effect strip mining had on the July floods.

The group believes strip mines in Eastern Kentucky worsened the effects of the flood.

In their letter, the group released data highlighting the proximity of 35 flood-related deaths and nearby strip mines.

“We feel that there is a link between the flooding and the state of surface mining in our state. We feel like there have been breakdowns in the regulatory process,” said KFTC representative Robert Gipe.

The group claims the Kentucky Department of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement has not appropriately enforced laws meant to protect Kentuckians from the environmental effects of coal mining, including the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.

“We’re now talking about a massive cumulative effect of all those decades of mining, and I think it’s going to take a federal effort to understand what has happened,” said epidemiologist Beverly May.

In a statement, the state defended it’s enforcement of mining regulation.

State officials say they would welcome any federal investigation into surface mining’s contribution to the flooding.

