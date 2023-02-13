Fort Gay water customers told not to drink, use water

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The entire water system in Fort Gay, West Virginia has been impacted by an issue that caused widespread contamination.

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do not consume advisory on February 13.

The Fort Gay treatment plant is shut down following an issue that may have caused contamination by petroleum products.

According to the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management, WV DHHR has collected water samples that have been taken to a lab to determine if petroleum contaminates are present in the water system.

Pallets of bottled drinking water should be delivered to Fort Gay Town Hall between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

It is unknown when the water will be safe for consumption and use.

No word on what caused the possible contamination.

Further information has not been released.

