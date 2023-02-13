Former Harlan native Larry Kirksey inducted into Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame

Larry Kirksey
Larry Kirksey(Fox Sports/USFL | Getty Images)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Larry Kirksey was born and raised in Harlan and played football for the Harlan Green Dragons.

Kirksey went onto play wide-receiver at Eastern Kentucky University where he was three-year starter for coach Roy Kidd’s Colonel football team from 1969-72. He caught 32 passes for 502 yards as a senior which earned him all-conference honors.

After college Kirksey coached at the collegiate and pro level, including coaching Jerry Rice, the NFL’s all-time reception and receiving yards leader. Kirksey coached in the NFL for 17 seasons, landing with the 49ers, Lions, Jaguars, Broncos and Texans.

Kirksey is now the 10th EKU inductee into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

