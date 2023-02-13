EKY leaders discuss flood debris removal issues that are leading to illegal dumping

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various Knott County officials are working to help those impacted by the flood through private property debris removal, but Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said more than 100 people have registered without anyone actually receiving help.

“Here we’re nearly seven months in and a lot of folks are still having to deal with this, and its very unfortunate,” said Dobson.

Dobson said this delay in help could cause people to take matters into their own hands.

“With this debris and things that’s not being removed, folks are starting to take it onto themselves to have to move it, and now that there’s no sites available to take that to other than the transfer station, which you have to pay for, its very sad and unfortunate that a lot of folks are turning to illegal dumping,” he said.

Illegal dumping is an issue Bobby Brown with the Perry County Conservation District knows all too well.

Brown said the people of Perry County are beginning to illegally dump trash and debris more and more.

“We are operating at maximum capacity to haul this stuff out of here and dispose of it,” said Brown.

Brown said the amount of illegal dumping can have a significant impact on local tourism, negatively impacting an area that is already hurting.

“We’re losing a tremendous money-making opportunity in this county just in tourism,” said Brown. “People love to come to the mountains and this is what they’re gonna see? How many of them you thinks gonna come back?”

Brown said this issue ends with us. If you see someone illegally dumping, report them or help to properly dispose of the items.

To learn more about where you can properly dispose of debris or trash in Perry County, you can call the Perry County Conservation District at (606) 435-1725.

Although Knott County officials are working to get the ball rolling with the private property debris removal, registration for debris removal is still taking place at the Knott County Sportsplex.

To learn more about debris removal and demolition, you can call the hotline available at (270) 844-4900.

