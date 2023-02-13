Census: Ky. among states not making significant progress cutting poverty

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - While the nation as a whole made headway over the past decade in reducing poverty, Kentucky is one of 10 states to not see much change one way or another.

Most states had lower average official poverty rates in 2019-2021 than a decade earlier, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

To do its comparison, the Census Bureau looked at statistics over two three-year periods: 2009-2011 covered the period immediately following the Great Recession and 2019-2021 marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the national average official poverty rate fell from 14.8% in 2009-2011 to 11.2% in 2019-2021.

While no state saw an increase in poverty rates, Kentucky and nine others remained basically the same while the other 40 states made progress in moving people out of poverty. The 10 states that Kentucky is among did not experience statistically significant changes in their poverty rates, according to the Census Bureau.

In 2019-2021, the Census Bureau estimates 14.6% of Kentuckians lived below the poverty line. Kentucky had the sixth-highest rate behind Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

Mississippi had among the highest average poverty rates (21.0%). It was the only state with a poverty rate of 20% or more. New Hampshire had the lowest average poverty rate (7.3%).

The official poverty measure uses a set of thresholds that vary by family size and composition to determine who is in poverty. Those thresholds are compared to family or individual before-tax money income. Capital gains and noncash benefits (like public housing, Medicaid or food stamps) are not included as income.

