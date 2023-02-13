Bell Co. fire department responds to reports of early morning explosion

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an explosion in Bell County.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook a caller reported hearing an explosion shortly after 5:00a.m. Monday around Smith Cemetery on Highway 190.

Crews responded to the scene and began looking for the explosion. They also talked with the person who called in the report to get more information.

Firefighters found a car on top of a gravel road, near the cemetery, was on fire. They said the reported explosion could have been a tire or another object that exploded from heat and pressure.

Crews could not get a truck up to where the car was, so they used hand extinguishers to put out the fire.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

