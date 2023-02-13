Bank branch heavily damaged during flood is back open

Photo Courtesy: Community Trust Bank Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Community Trust Bank Facebook(Community Trust Bank Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Another one of the businesses damaged during the July flood is officially back open.

The Community Trust Bank branch at Isom re-opened its lobby and drive-thru on Monday morning.

The bank is the latest business in the same area to make a comeback after the flood. The nearby Isom Community Pharmacy opened back up back in late August and the Isom Vendor’s Mall just re-opened in early February.

The Isom IGA does not have an official re-opening date, but store owners are hoping to do that sometime in the coming months.

