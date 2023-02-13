Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 13, 2023
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school basketball regular season.
BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- North Laurel
- Harlan County
- Hazard
- Corbin
- Pulaski County
- South Laurel
- Harlan
- Pikeville
- Magoffin County
- Somerset
GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- Pikeville
- North
- Corbin
- Pulaski County
- Lawrence County
- Martin County
- Knox Central
- Rockcastle County
- Bell County
- South Laurel
