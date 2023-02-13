Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 13, 2023

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school basketball regular season.

BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

  1. North Laurel
  2. Harlan County
  3. Hazard
  4. Corbin
  5. Pulaski County
  6. South Laurel
  7. Harlan
  8. Pikeville
  9. Magoffin County
  10. Somerset

GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

  1. Pikeville
  2. North
  3. Corbin
  4. Pulaski County
  5. Lawrence County
  6. Martin County
  7. Knox Central
  8. Rockcastle County
  9. Bell County
  10. South Laurel

