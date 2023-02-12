Police investigating hit-and-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Police in Mingo County, West Virginia are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus.

Officials said the incident happened Thursday on Breeden Creek Road when the bus driver was leaving his home to do his afternoon run.

“While he was en route to the school, there was another vehicle that came, I believe around a curve, and slid into the tire of the bus,” Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said.

Branch said no students were on board at the time of the crash.

Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car may be in a 2012 Buick Regal.

If you have any information, you can call West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.

