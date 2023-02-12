Mild temperatures return for the new work week, watching midweek storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Sunday system is slowly moving out of the region, but we are keeping a close eye on Thursday.

Tonight Through Monday Night

The forecast looks much quieter to end the weekend. We start to dry out and clear out across the region tonight. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.

A beautiful day is on tap to start the new work week! We stay dry on Monday under plenty of sunshine and blue sky, and above-average temperatures return. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

We stay quiet and cool into Monday night. Low temperatures dip into the mid-30s under a mostly clear sky.

Mild Valentine’s Day Ahead, Tracking Midweek Storm Chances

Most of your Valentine’s Day looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, scattered showers look to return for the second half of Tuesday. If you have any plans with your special someone during the evening, you may have to dodge a few showers.

We stay mild into Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Highs look to soar into the upper-60s by the afternoon. However, if we see more sunshine, some people could reach the lower-70s! Again, scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

We are still keeping a close eye on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center expanded the Level 2 risk with their latest update. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. It will also be breezy. We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph in some places. Please stay weather aware and keep a close eye on the middle of the week. It is still too early to talk about specific storm threats, but, for now, all modes of severe weather will be possible. We will keep you posted. Again, high temperatures on Thursday top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

Temperatures take a tumble to close out the work week. Highs only reach the upper-30s on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-20s.

For now, next weekend looks dry and comfortable. Highs on Saturday look to top out in the upper-40s.

