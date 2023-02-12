Loved ones of missing Breathitt County woman host balloon release for her birthday

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for one Breathitt County woman is still ongoing after she went missing following last year’s historic flood, but on Sunday, her loved ones gathered to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Vanessa Baker, of Breathitt County, was declared dead by law enforcement earlier this year. Baker would have turned 61 on Monday, February 13.

In celebration of Baker’s birthday, her friends and family gathered at the River Caney Ballfield to release 61 balloons in her honor.

”Family is family regardless of what’s going on and what’s happening, and this right here shows you that we’re all family, this whole creek or community is family, so when one hurts, we all hurt,” said Baker’s sister-in-law, Jenny Baker.

Baker’s family said they are continuing to search for her but are seeking more help in their efforts.

