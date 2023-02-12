Lexington Police asking drivers to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re planning to drink, you should also plan on getting a ride home.
A hand holding car keys in front of a glass of beer.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol affects your mind and body in many ways.

“You talk different, you act different. sometimes you’re a totally different person than you are when you’re sober. When you have that type of altering substance in your body, it puts you in a place where you risk taking your own life as well as you risk the other people that are out on the highways,” said Sgt. Brandon Muravchick with the Lexington Police Department.

Super Bowl celebrations often involve alcohol. Lexington Police say they’ll have officers out on the roads this Super Bowl Sunday. Sgt. Muravchick says if you’re planning to drink, you should also plan on getting a ride home.

“Any of your rideshares such as your Ubers, your Lyfts, taxis, anything that can get you to and from safely,” said Sgt. Muravchick.

Even if you make the right choice and drive sober, you should always be careful on the roads.

“We always ask everybody to be smart, stay slow, follow the speed limits, allow safe stopping distance, between those cars, always be alert. Allow yourself that extra second or that extra couple minutes to get to your location to be safe and enjoy and celebrate the super bowl just like everybody else,” said Sgt. Muravchick.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Rainy weather
Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some
Ronnie Goldy
Ky. House moves forward with impeachment petition for first time in decades
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky

Latest News

Hit-and-run investigation
Police investigating hit-and-run involving school bus
Rocket Farm produce
‘It means everything to us’: Letcher Countians tell how family history can overcome anything
Coach Cal and Antonio Reeves Post-Georgia
Pastor Dave Hammond placed this message on the church's sign to spread the word and inspire...
‘If Noah survived it, we can too’: Pike County church continues flood recovery process