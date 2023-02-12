High School Scoreboard - February 11, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The postseason for high school basketball is just two weeks away.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Adair County 75, Williamsburg 58
Apostolic Christian (Tenn.) 90, Lynn Camp 87
Betsy Layne 83, Phelps 53
Breathitt County 71, Highlands 60
Covington Catholic 70, Clay County 38
Harlan County 71, Boyd County 63
Hazard 63, Powell County 42
Jackson City 83, Robertson County 58
Leslie County 48, Berea 42
Middlesboro 75, Oneida Baptist Institute 64
Perry County Central 60, Knott County Central 57
Somerset 79, Somerset Christian School 66
South Laurel 57, Harlan 39
Tates Creek 88, Knox Central 49
Tug Valley (W.Va.) 63, Belfry 48
Whitley County 86, Russell County 77
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bethlehem 83, Pulaski County 71
Western Hills 70, June Buchanan 29
Bell County 59, Leslie County 43
Betsy Layne 66, Jackson City 20
Breathitt County 45, Prestonsburg 44
Burgin 53, Oneida Baptist Institute 30
Corbin 75, Clay County 20
Cordia 46, Fairview 22
Danville Christian 79, Pineville 56
Estill County 62, Buckhorn 40
Harlan County 71, Barbourville 50
Jackson County 80, Harlan County 52
Lawrence County 59, Perry County Central 47
Lynn Camp 69, Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Tenn.) 49
McCreary Central 68, Harlan 42
Owsley County 48, Menifee County 45
Ryle 56, North Laurel 54
