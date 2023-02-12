High School Scoreboard - February 11, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The postseason for high school basketball is just two weeks away.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Adair County 75, Williamsburg 58

Apostolic Christian (Tenn.) 90, Lynn Camp 87

Betsy Layne 83, Phelps 53

Breathitt County 71, Highlands 60

Covington Catholic 70, Clay County 38

Harlan County 71, Boyd County 63

Hazard 63, Powell County 42

Jackson City 83, Robertson County 58

Leslie County 48, Berea 42

Middlesboro 75, Oneida Baptist Institute 64

Perry County Central 60, Knott County Central 57

Somerset 79, Somerset Christian School 66

South Laurel 57, Harlan 39

Tates Creek 88, Knox Central 49

Tug Valley (W.Va.) 63, Belfry 48

Whitley County 86, Russell County 77

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bethlehem 83, Pulaski County 71

Western Hills 70, June Buchanan 29

Bell County 59, Leslie County 43

Betsy Layne 66, Jackson City 20

Breathitt County 45, Prestonsburg 44

Burgin 53, Oneida Baptist Institute 30

Corbin 75, Clay County 20

Cordia 46, Fairview 22

Danville Christian 79, Pineville 56

Estill County 62, Buckhorn 40

Harlan County 71, Barbourville 50

Jackson County 80, Harlan County 52

Lawrence County 59, Perry County Central 47

Lynn Camp 69, Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Tenn.) 49

McCreary Central 68, Harlan 42

Owsley County 48, Menifee County 45

Ryle 56, North Laurel 54

