Special grant helping out Ky. schools amid setbacks

School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19.

On top of that, many districts in eastern areas are facing setbacks from the floods and lack of other resources.

“Being so far away and separated from things that are available for students in other areas,” said teacher Allison Slone.

Slone has been a passionate voice and activist for education and is now leading a group of teachers working to address the unique challenges of districts in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.

“Being able to do the work I’ve done, I’ve seen how education is and how different it is in different regions of Kentucky,” said Slone. “So the needs in eastern Kentucky are sometimes the same needs as other places, but they look different. Then sometimes they’re very different.”

Thanks to a grant from the Steele-Reese Foundation to the Prichard Committee, the group will be studying, then addressing, recovery strategies from COVID and even flooding in eastern Kentucky classrooms.

“With the flooding, and COVID, and things like that, they have realized that maybe some of the funds were needed for other things. But not being really located in eastern Kentucky, they wanted to understand what those needs were,” said Slone.

Needs of giving children opportunities and exposing them to a world outside of their region. It’s a simple reality for large districts but just a dream for those in rural parts of Kentucky.

“We learn more sometimes in experiencing things than we do just sitting in a classroom,” said Slone.

The first stage of the study will go out as a survey in the coming weeks to teachers. This will help the group identify what specific resources are needed and where in Appalachia.Then they can go from there to put the grant to use.

