Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A messy forecast is on tap across the region for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers will start to creep back into the region later tonight. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-30s, but we look to stay above freezing. However, some wintry mix can not be ruled out, especially near the Kentucky/Virginia border.

Into Sunday, soggy weather continues. This is a very complicated forecast, and it will not be a one-size-fits-all. Some areas will see rain, some areas will see some snow and other areas will stay mostly dry. Temperatures look to top out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for areas above 2,000 feet (counties in purple). For most of us, we are expecting little to no accumulation. However, areas in the Winter Weather Advisory could see up to 1″ of snow, and places above 2,500 feet (like Black Mountain) could see several inches of snow. For most of us, we are not expecting any impacts, but we could see some slick spots in higher elevations.

Winter Weather Advisory (WYMT Weather)

We start to dry out and clear out by Sunday night. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s. Again, some slick spots can not be ruled out in those higher elevations.

Next Work Week

The weather looks awesome as we start the new work week. We stay dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures rebound into the mid-50s, and lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Most of your Tuesday looks dry and comfortable. Highs soar into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers will be possible, especially late.

By the middle of the week, the forecast turns active. Temperatures soar into the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers look to return by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Thursday is looking active. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of Kentucky in a 15% risk for severe weather, and this includes our western counties. We will need to watch this closely, but, keep in mind, some severe weather is possible by Thursday. Highs top out in the upper-60s by Thursday afternoon.

SPC Risk (WYMT)

