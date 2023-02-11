EKY musicians join together in rebooting of ‘Old Time Jam’

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cowan Community Center hosted “Old Time Jam” for the second time this year. It is a session for Eastern Kentuckians to bring out old-fashioned mountain music.

The event was held at Appalshop in Whitesburg for decades until the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the July flood damaged their building.

Musicians have now gotten back together, which Cowan Community Center Executive Director Valerie Ison Horn said is an honor to host.

”You hear the story of how it comes to be. The history of that with it, and I’m sure there are particular techniques and skills with the playing that are shared with you when that comes along,” Horn said.

Musicians are planning to continue meeting and playing their instruments throughout the year.

