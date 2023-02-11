Cats suffer disappointing road loss to Georgia

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lost a second straight conference game to the Georgia Bulldogs.

CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler were out with injury, leaving Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves to carry the Cats with twenty points each.

Kentucky trailed by ten at halftime and then opened up the second on a 20-6 run. Georgia secured the 75-68 win, leading for 33 minutes.

The Cats have just six games left before the SEC Tournament, including hosting No. 6 Tennessee on February 18 at 1 p.m. on WYMT.

