WYMT Game of the Week: Covington Catholic vs. North Laurel

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A big time matchup in this week’s WYMT Game of the Week as the Colonels of Covington Catholic are set to head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 1 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten in the North Laurel Jaguars.

Not only is this a big game on the court, it is also a big night for one Reed Sheppard. He has been named to the McDonald’s All-American roster, received his jersey in a ceremony just before game time.

We also plan to carry a postgame news conference with reaction from Sheppard and his family.

You can catch everything tonight on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available on Spectrum London cable channel 307 and always available over-the-air on channel 57.2. Everything will also be available on our website at WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

