Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday.

Today and Tonight

The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping into the low 30s or upper 20s in spots.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks pretty good. We expect to see a mix of sun and clouds during the daylight hours with more of one than the other at times, especially late in the day. Our brief return to winter continues as highs only top out in the mid-40s. Saturday night is when things could start to get interesting. The later into the night we get, the better the chance we have to see some sort of precipitation. It could be rain, it could be snow and it could be nothing at all. The track of an approaching low pressure system will make all of the difference with this one. Lows will drop into the mid-30s for most, but could be below freezing near the Kentucky/Virginia border.

The uncertainty continues on Super Bowl Sunday. You could have parts of the region with a mix of sun and clouds while others see snow showers. It could literally be a tale of two skies. When we forecast temperatures, we try to forecast them for Jackson where the NWS office is, because that’s where the official records are kept. So, for Sunday, we’re forecasting 46, but keep in mind, in the border counties they could be much colder. We hope to have more information by this afternoon. Just be ready for anything on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, unless you’re a fan of winter weather, our trek back into the chill will not last. After starting Monday in the 20s, highs will soar back into the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The dry trend looks to continue into the daylight hours of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday and temps will continue to trend into the mid to upper 50s.

By mid week, we look to be right back into the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

