Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation.

The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report.

Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage on KY-3284.

On Friday, deputies got another report of a burglary at the same home.

During the burglary, the suspect’s picture was taken by a security camera.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect, and they found him in a garage on West Kentucky 90.

While interviewing the suspect, officials found several items inside the garage that were stolen.

Deputies said the suspect confessed to the burglaries, and other stolen items were found in a nearby home.

He was identified as Jonathan L. Dicken. Dicken was charged with burglary.

Officials said they found several tools, a chainsaw, a weed eater, a leaf blower, guitars with an amplifier, a banjo, a flatscreen TV, clothes, an air-cooled engine and other items.

The stolen items were valued at several thousands of dollars, and deputies believe the items were taken over a three day period.

Dicken was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

