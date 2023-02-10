Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries

Jonathan L. Dicken
Jonathan L. Dicken(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation.

The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report.

Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage on KY-3284.

On Friday, deputies got another report of a burglary at the same home.

During the burglary, the suspect’s picture was taken by a security camera.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect, and they found him in a garage on West Kentucky 90.

While interviewing the suspect, officials found several items inside the garage that were stolen.

Deputies said the suspect confessed to the burglaries, and other stolen items were found in a nearby home.

He was identified as Jonathan L. Dicken. Dicken was charged with burglary.

Officials said they found several tools, a chainsaw, a weed eater, a leaf blower, guitars with an amplifier, a banjo, a flatscreen TV, clothes, an air-cooled engine and other items.

The stolen items were valued at several thousands of dollars, and deputies believe the items were taken over a three day period.

Dicken was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Utility Bills.
Good Question: How far can a utility company go back to bill for its mistakes?
Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban TikTok on state owned devices
Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Crews rescue woman injured in Daniel Boone National Forest