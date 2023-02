(WYMT) - A pair of ranked women’s basketball team in the mountains both picked up wins on Friday.

After re-entering the NAIA coaches poll, the 20th-ranked Cumberlands Patriots cruised past Cumberland (TN), 80-53.

UPIKE, ranked 25th in the poll, snapped a losing streak with a 55-43 win over Lindsey Wilson.

