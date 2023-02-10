Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people from Kentucky are facing multiple charges following an undercover drug buy in Lee County, Virginia.

In late January, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force bought 300 pressed fentanyl tablets as part of the operation.

After the undercover officers completed the transaction, the Virginia State Police tactical team moved in to arrest the sellers. Police say one of the suspects took off on foot and was chased down by a K9.

Nickolas Thompson, 39, of Boston, Kentucky and Sonya Carder, 36, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky were arrested.

Thompson is charged with the distribution of a schedule 2 narcotic, conspiracy, transporting more than one ounce of the schedule 2 narcotic into Virginia, resisting arrest and fleeing from law enforcement.

Carder is charged with conspiracy to distribute a schedule 2 narcotic and conspiracy to transport more than one ounce of the schedule 2 narcotic into Virginia.

They are both being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

