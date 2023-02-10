Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Whitley Arrests 6:30am 02/09/2023
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Breathitt County
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

Latest News

Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate...
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
Love is in the air in Pikeville's Art Alley, inviting local lovers for a photo op as they shop.
‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene